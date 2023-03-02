Garabedian joined Adventure in 2019 as the credit union’s chief operating officer, and has played an instrumental role in redefining the company’s culture and developing their strategic business goals and plan. Over the past three years, Amanda has gained extensive knowledge of the organization by working directly with their IT, branch services, marketing, project management, remote banking center, and executive management team. Most recently, as Interim CEO, she has also been involved with all areas of the credit union.

When asked about the appointment, Chairman of the Board, Pete Winninger said: “Given Amanda’s breadth of experience and working relationships, we felt she was the natural choice for CEO. We’re confident Amanda will continue the credit union’s positive momentum.”

Garabedian added, “We have an amazing team at Adventure. It’s truly an honor to have this opportunity to lead the organization.”