The board of directors at Adventure Credit Union is pleased to announce Amanda Garabedian has been selected as the organization’s new president and CEO.
Garabedian has served as the credit union’s interim CEO since September 2022. Over the past several months, the credit union’s board members worked closely with an executive search firm to complete the recruitment process for their new CEO. After interviewing a number of candidates with impressive backgrounds and skill sets, the board decided that she was the best person to lead the organization.
Garabedian has more than 15 years of experience in credit union leadership and financial technologies. She also holds a bachelor’s degree in finance and economics from Western Michigan University and a Master of Business Administration from Grand Valley State University.
Garabedian joined Adventure in 2019 as the credit union’s chief operating officer, and has played an instrumental role in redefining the company’s culture and developing their strategic business goals and plan. Over the past three years, Amanda has gained extensive knowledge of the organization by working directly with their IT, branch services, marketing, project management, remote banking center, and executive management team. Most recently, as Interim CEO, she has also been involved with all areas of the credit union.
When asked about the appointment, Chairman of the Board, Pete Winninger said: “Given Amanda’s breadth of experience and working relationships, we felt she was the natural choice for CEO. We’re confident Amanda will continue the credit union’s positive momentum.”
Garabedian added, “We have an amazing team at Adventure. It’s truly an honor to have this opportunity to lead the organization.”