AEBetancourt, a national executive and professional recruitment firm headquartered in Grand Rapids, is proud to announce the promotions of four team members to senior consultant: Duncan White, Jeff Bradford, Josh Oberheide and Kyle Healy.

“It gives me an incredible amount of pride to recognize these individuals,” said owner Art Betancourt.” Each one continually performs at the highest level with an attitude and commitment to simply do what is needed to move a project forward. Further, is their ability to effectively manage complex search projects many of our clients specifically partner with us for.”

White is an experienced recruiting and employment consultant. His background includes five years of recruiting and business development in the wealth management industry.

Bradford has worked with clients on a local and national basis to establish, implement and achieve their internal initiatives. He embraces challenges with a full heart and is eager to make a positive impact on AEBetancourt’s partner’s core principles.

Oberheide has been in the recruiting industry since 2017, bringing a unique perspective to the hiring process. Having worked for several startups, he is passionate about networking and helping connections form meaningful relationships.

Healy began working and recruiting in health care, where he received a wealth of knowledge on relationship-building, networking and management with health care providers, administrators and C-suite executives.