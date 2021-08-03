Aon, a leading global professional services firm providing a broad range of risk, retirement and health solutions, welcomes Jason Muller as a health solutions consultant in the Grand Rapids office.

In his new role, Muller is responsible for providing consultative support related to medical renewals, marketing strategy, benefit plan review, and overseeing thorough implementation processes.

He has more than six years of industry experience. Prior to rejoining Aon in 2021, Muller worked with another brokerage firm in account management and as an analyst with Aon from 2015-19.