Baker College, one of Michigan’s largest, private nonprofit colleges and the top private transfer school in the state, named Dr. Scott A. Wowra its new dean of the colleges of education, liberal arts and sciences, and social science.

Dr. Wowra assumed the new position effective July 1 and is responsible for providing academic and administrative leadership for several of Baker’s undergraduate and graduate degree programs.

He began his career at Baker College in 2012 as an adjunct faculty member teaching psychology courses in research methods and statistics. Since then, Dr. Wowra also has participated in Baker College’s Curriculum Review and Improvement Process, developing psychology courses and serving as a member of the College’s Assessment Learning Community.

Dr. Wowra also has taught at numerous institutions at both the undergraduate and graduate levels, including Capella University, Bryant and Stratton College, Southern New Hampshire University, Walden University, University of Phoenix and University of Florida. As senior core faculty for Capella University, Dr. Wowra led a team of statistics instructors.

“Dr. Wowra has an extensive and impressive background in a variety of higher education roles and is an established and respected leader in the field of psychology,” said Dr. Jill Langen, Baker College provost. “His passion and leadership in the colleges of education, liberal arts and sciences, and social science will be of immediate benefit to our Baker College students and faculty, and we’re thrilled to count him among the BakerProud.”

Dr. Wowra is an active member of several professional and honor societies, including the American Psychological Association, Phi Beta Kappa, Phi Kappa Phi and Psi Chi.

He has a Ph.D. in social psychology from the University of Florida, a master’s in general/experimental psychology from Wake Forest University and earned his bachelor’s degree in psychology from North Carolina State University.