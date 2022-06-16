Full-service national business law firm Barnes & Thornburg elevated Anthony Sallah to partner.

Sallah, based in the firm’s Grand Rapids office, represents institutional and individual clients in complex commercial litigation and construction matters in federal and state court, at the trial and appellate level. He has deep experience before numerous arbitration tribunals, including the American Arbitration Association, JAMS and in arbitrations governed by international rules.

He also defends clients in product liability and consumer-related class action litigation. Notably, he was the lead associate in helping a global medical manufacturer secure a $645-plus million judgment in federal court.

Sallah earned his J.D. from the University of Toledo College of Law, magna cum laude, and his B.A from the University of Michigan.

With more than 700 attorneys and other legal professionals, Barnes & Thornburg is one of the largest law firms in the country. The firm serves clients worldwide from offices in Atlanta, Boston, California, Chicago, Delaware, Indiana, Michigan, Minneapolis, New York, Ohio, North Carolina, Salt Lake City, Texas and Washington, D.C. For more information, visit btlaw.com or Twitter.