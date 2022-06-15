Full-service national business law firm Barnes & Thornburg elevated Scott Dienes to partner.

Dienes, based in the firm’s Grand Rapids office, is a real estate, municipal and public finance attorney who assists clients with complex projects that often define and shape communities.

He represents owners and developers of land concerning zoning and land use, brownfield redevelopment, water and sewer, drainage and related issues. He has served as general counsel to municipal clients his entire career and is regularly engaged as special counsel by local governments.

Dienes also provides counsel on a variety of public finance matters and handles residential, commercial and industrial site real estate projects on behalf of local governments and private land owners.

He also consults with higher education institutions on issues such as financial restructurings, reductions in force, internal investigations, strategic planning, significant real estate transactions, the establishment and closure of satellite campuses, sunshine law issues, and searches for key leadership.

Dienes earned his J.D. from Western Michigan University Cooley Law School and his B.A. from Siena Heights University.

With more than 700 attorneys and other legal professionals, Barnes & Thornburg is one of the largest law firms in the country. The firm serves clients worldwide from offices in Atlanta, Boston, California, Chicago, Delaware, Indiana, Michigan, Minneapolis, New York, Ohio, North Carolina, Salt Lake City, Texas, and Washington, D.C.

More information is at btlaw.com or on Twitter.