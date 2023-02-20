Beene Garter, A Doeren Mayhew Firm, added three new shareholders to its roster: Lisa Sherman, Mitchell Pepper, and Danielle Pennings, who were all promoted from within the firm. The additions bring the firm’s office number of shareholders to 19 of its 125 local employees.

Lisa Sherman, Shareholder, CPA – Sherman has over 28 years of experience in public and private accounting. She leverages her experience in finance and technology to provide impactful solutions to her clients. Sherman has developed a deep understanding of how software can advance an organization’s financial reporting and performance. She earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Accountancy from Walsh College and is also a member of the Michigan Association of Certified Public Accountants.

“We are thrilled to announce Lisa Sherman’s promotion to Shareholder with the firm,” said Kim Benac, Director of Human Resources at Beene Garter, A Doeren Mayhew Firm. “Lisa provides a wealth of accounting experience to the Accounting Outsourcing Services (AOS) practice, and her leadership and focus have ensured the AOS team is able to provide strong support to our clients. We are excited for the future of AOS with Lisa at the helm!”

Mitchell Pepper, Shareholder, CPA — Pepper has been involved in public accounting for over 10 years. He serves clients in many industries including construction, real estate, manufacturing, and professional services, with an emphasis on small business entities. His expertise focuses on tax depreciation compliance, accounting method changes, R&D tax credits and he is a QuickBooks ProAdvisor. Pepper is a graduate of Davenport University with a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting and a Master of Business Administration in Accounting.

“Mitch brings significant value to his clients not only as a tax practitioner, but also through his business acumen in providing other accounting and business planning. Mitch is a true business advisor to his clients,” said Dan Lynn, Shareholder and CPA at Beene Garter, A Doeren Mayhew Firm.

Danielle Pennings, Shareholder, CPA — Pennings has over 12 years of experience in public accounting. She works with clients within the realms of construction, non-profit, and general business to meet their audit and assurance needs. Through her experience in multiple sectors, she has gained extensive knowledge of best practices for her clients, and so much more. Pennings is also a member of various local boards and is seated as treasurer for a local non-profit organization. She attended Calvin University earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting.

“Throughout her career, Danielle has developed valuable expertise to serve a diverse array of clients in industries ranging from construction and manufacturing to non-profit,” said Carol Hubbard, Shareholder and CPA at Beene Garter, A Doeren Mayhew Firm. “She offers thoughtful and practical ideas for technical challenges. Danielle’s mentorship is sought by her colleagues, and her leadership is an asset to the firm. We are thrilled to welcome Danielle to the shareholder group at Doeren Mayhew.”

Beene Garter, A Doeren Mayhew Firm

Though originally founded in 1949, Beene Garter merged with Doeren Mayhew in January 2022. United together the firm provides numerous services to non-profits, businesses, and their owners in the West Michigan community, including tax, audit, payroll, accounting outsourcing, executive recruitment, litigation support, cybersecurity, succession planning and other consulting services. Today, our firm is locally recognized as West Michigan’s Best and Brightest Companies to Work For, while nationally being recognized as a top 51 CPA and advisory firm.