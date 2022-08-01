Heather Hoezee, CPA, was recently promoted to partner in tax services at Crowe LLP, a public accounting, consulting and technology firm with offices around the world.

She has been with the firm for over five years and is based out of the Grand Rapids office.

Hoezee specializes in providing consulting and compliance services to corporations over a broad range of industries, including manufacturing and distribution, life sciences, and health care. She earned her bachelor’s degree in business administration from Western Michigan University and her master’s degree in taxation from Grand Valley State University. She is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Michigan Institute of Certified Public Accountants.