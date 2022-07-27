Jason Naber, CPA, was recently promoted to partner in audit services at Crowe LLP, a public accounting, consulting and technology firm with offices around the world.

He has been with the firm for over 15 years and is based out of the Grand Rapids office.

Naber specializes in financial statement audits and audits of internal controls over financial reporting. He will lead the Michigan audit services team serving clients in the financial services industry. He earned his bachelor’s degree in business from the University of Michigan and his master’s degree in accounting from Grand Valley State University. He is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Michigan Institute of Certified Public Accountants.