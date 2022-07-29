Victor Sturgis, CPA, was recently promoted to partner in tax services at Crowe LLP, a public accounting, consulting and technology firm with offices around the world.

He has been with the firm for over 10 years and is based out of the Grand Rapids office.

Sturgis currently continues to represent Crowe full-time as a fellow in the CEO Action for Racial Equity Fellowship, a national fellowship focused on promoting sustainability and scalable public policy to create positive outcomes to end systemic racism.

He earned his Bachelor of Arts in general studies and a master’s degree in accounting from the University of Michigan. He is a certified construction industry professional, professional scrum product owner, and a professional scrum master. He is a member of the National Association of Black Accountants, American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, the Michigan Association of Certified Public Accountants and the Construction Financial Management Association, Western Michigan chapter.

He has also received the 40 Under 40 Black CPA award from the AICPA, the 40 Under 40 award from the CFMA and the Design Thinking Innovation Award from Crowe LLP.