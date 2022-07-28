Matt Paparella, CPA, was recently promoted to partner in tax services at Crowe LLP, a public accounting, consulting and technology firm with offices around the world.

He has been with the firm for over 13 years and is based out of the Grand Rapids office.

Paparella specializes in federal tax incentives and leads the firm’s life sciences tax specialization. He earned his bachelor’s degree in accounting from Grand Valley State University. He is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Michigan Institute of Certified Public Accountants.