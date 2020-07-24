The FCCI Insurance Group board of directors announced its selection of Christina “Cina” Welch, Esq. as president and CEO.

Welch began her career with FCCI in 1998 as an attorney in the legal department and has held varied and progressively complex roles during her tenure, taking on the role in 2018 of executive vice president, general counsel, and chief audit and compliance officer.

“We are delighted to welcome Cina to her new role with FCCI,” said Jack Cox, FCCI’s chairman of the board. “We were fortunate to have a number of exceptional internal candidates. We feel confident in our decision and look forward to what Cina’s leadership will bring to FCCI in the coming years.”

Welch’s many accomplishments include the development of FCCI’s Data Security Incident Response and Information Security programs; building a robust Enterprise Risk Management program; managing FCCI’s Business Continuity Management program, including the corporate COVID-19 response; and leading the company’s geographic expansion efforts.

Welch said it is FCCI’s commitment to the success of its agency partners, as well as its dedication to exceptional customer service, that distinguishes FCCI in the insurance industry.

“Our focus will continue to be — as it has been for more than 60 years — helping our agents and policyholders be successful,” Welch said. ” I am so honored to be in this position — to have been offered this role — and am very excited for our future.”

Distributing exclusively through independent agents in 19 states and Washington, D.C., FCCI provides commercial property and casualty insurance coverage, services and commercial and contract surety across more than one-third of the U.S. FCCI, which has $2.5 billion in assets and is rated A (Excellent) by A.M. Best Company, is headquartered in Sarasota, Florida, with regional and branch offices in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Mississippi, Texas and Virginia.