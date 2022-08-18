FINNEA Group recently promoted Dustin Hill to managing director.

Since joining FINNEA in 2016, Hill has advised numerous clients on business strategy, corporate finance and has an extensive transaction portfolio comprised of sell-side M&A transactions, buy-side M&A transactions, as well as debt and equity capital raise advisory.

Hill has served clients across a range of industries, recently closing transactions in both the manufacturing and packaging sectors. His experience also includes engagements in business services, industrials, health care, technology, food and beverage, automation, and plastics.

Prior to joining FINNEA, Hill worked with Ernst & Young in Grand Rapids, where he advised clients on business and financial strategy through rapid assessments, benchmarking and business optimization.

“Dustin has brought a unique combination of strategic, financial and transaction experience to our firm,” said Jim Klunk, FINNEA Group senior managing director. “We are fortunate have him as part of our leadership team as he steps up to his new role as managing director”.

Hill received his MBA from The University of North Carolina – Chapel Hill and his BSBA with majors in finance and real estate development from Central Michigan University. He is a registered representative of StillPoint Capital and holds the SIE, Series 63 and 79 certifications.