HR Collaborative is excited to announce Kishen Newton as its new talent placement manager.

Newton will oversee matchmaking for the firm’s HR flex professional services, which helps employers across Michigan fill temporary HR gaps — whether because of parental leave, turnover or new initiatives — with on-site and remote HR talent.

The need for this type of flexible work arrangement increased significantly during the pandemic.

Many HR professionals took a step back from full-time work because of caregiving responsibilities or because they took early retirement. As an HR flex professional, they can still contribute their expertise on a schedule that fits their needs.

Newton comes to HR Collaborative with an extensive background in human resources and organizational leadership, experience across a wide range of industries, and a passion for helping people find their right fit.

It was a right fit that drew Kishen to the position.

“I wasn’t looking when this position became available,” she said. “The opportunity to work in an HR firm where employees are valued, work-life balance is encouraged, collaboration is expected and celebration is commonplace was too good of a match to pass up.”

Likewise, it was a right fit that drew HR Collaborative to Newton.

“Kishen has a broad base of recruiting experience and a genuine passion for matching people’s talents with the right position,” said Beth Kelly, president and visionary of HR Collaborative. “We’re excited about the connections she’ll build between our clients and flex professionals.”

To learn more about HR Collaborative’s flex professional services, visit hrcollaborative.com/flex-pros.