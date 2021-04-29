Local firm HR Collaborative tapped Steve Boyer as its new director of administration, finance and technology.

Boyer comes to HR Collaborative after more than 14 years at BDO USA, most recently as its senior manager on advisory technology enablement.

His experience in process design, finance and technology made him the perfect fit for the role.

Boyer was drawn to the position by the opportunity to help a local firm build an infrastructure that can rapidly scale. In 2019, HR Collaborative was recognized by Inc. Magazine as one of the 5,000 fastest-growing private companies in the country. And in March, the Grand-Rapids-based firm announced its expansion to metro Detroit.

He also was drawn to HR Collaborative’s mission to make work better.

“As 2021 has already been crowned the ‘Year of the Churn,’ it’s exciting to be a part of a company that partners with organizations to not only attract top talent but also retain it by building better workplaces,” Boyer said.

Interest in the role was high with qualified candidates from across the country. But Boyer’s unique background and his approach to consulting and management services stood out.

“Steve has a track record of creating frictionless systems and processes that enhance the client experience,” HR Collaborative founder and visionary Beth Kelly said. “He has the vision and the experience to build upon our current infrastructure so that it can keep pace with our rapidly accelerating growth.”