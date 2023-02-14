Hungerford Nichols CPAs + Advisors is pleased to announce the election of Stacy Mellema and Marc Sawyers to the position of shareholder.

“Stacy and Marc both have tremendous leadership skills and significant experience to serve our clients and the greater community with passion and integrity. They share the vision of our Shareholder group, and we are excited to have them as part of our leadership team,” says Tom Prince, CPA, MBA, Managing Shareholder of the firm.

With the addition of Stacy and Marc, Hungerford Nichols now has 14 Shareholders leading their team.

Stacy Mellema, CPA – Shareholder

Stacy is passionate about client service and is truly focused on people. She specializes in assurance and accounting services related to for-profit, not-for-profit, and employee benefit plan industries. Stacy is experienced in dealing with closely held businesses in the manufacturing, food processing, distribution, funeral home, and professional services industries.

Stacy earned her Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Accounting from Central Michigan University. She serves as the Treasurer of the United Way of the Lakeshore, is a member of the Davenport University Accounting Advisory Board, and is an advocate for women’s leadership initiatives.

Marc Sawyers, CPA – Shareholder

Marc joined the firm in 2017. His primary focus for the firm is school district auditing, including federal grants management and federal compliance audits, and is a frequent presenter on related topics for MSBO. His expertise in this area coupled with being an effective communicator is how he best helps his clients.

He earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Biosystems Engineering from Michigan State University, and a Master of Science Degree in Accounting from Grand Valley State University. He currently serves on the Finance Committee of AYA Youth Collective.

Hungerford Nichols CPAs + Advisors is locally owned and controlled since 1941, with offices in Grand Rapids, Greenville, Holland, Muskegon, and St. Joseph, Michigan. hungerfordnichols.com