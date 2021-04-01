GRAND RAPIDS — With more than a decade of experience in recruiting, business consulting, sales training and management, Brian Eggleston joins AEBetancourt as chief operating officer.

“Brian’s depth of knowledge in leading and developing top-performing sales teams will be a significant asset to our company and the clients we serve,” said Arthur Betancourt, principal and founder of AEBetancourt. “We were colleagues once before, and I have closely followed his career accomplishments ever since. It’s great to have him on our team once again and now as part of our leadership.”

Eggleston was most recently the chief sales officer at Hub International, the world’s fifth-largest insurance broker with offices across North America. Prior to this, he served as the national organic growth consultant for MarshBerry. Eggleston holds a Bachelor of Arts in history from Michigan State University and a Juris Doctor in Litigation from Cooley Law School.

“I’m really excited to be joining AEBetancourt,” Eggleston said. “Their impact on the industry and growth sustained over the last 5 years has been unmatched. I’m thrilled to join such an amazing team.”

AEBetancourt leads the industry with transparent, dedicated, cost-effective recruiting solutions designed to achieve perfect-fit hires. Since 2015, they have been assisting and guiding a diverse range of organizations ranging from Fortune 500 to small, family-owned businesses, in their specific talent development programs. This focused approach to talent acquisition and employee development has allowed the company to accelerate growth over the past 18 months.