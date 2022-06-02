Gina Bosetti joined J.P. Morgan Private Bank as an associate and banker in Grand Rapids.
Bosetti partners with affluent individuals, families, business owners and first-generation entrepreneurs to guide them through strategic financial decisions that afford the best use of their assets.
She helps her clients in building next-generation wealth and ensuring financial independence. She joined the firm from TiiCKER, an intelligent software trading community, where she led product development.
Facebook Comments