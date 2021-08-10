Brent Kehrwecker joined the independent financial services firm Koele Godfrey Investment Group located in downtown Zeeland.

Koele Godfrey Investment Group was founded in 2003 and offers financial guidance and strategies for life.

“We are excited to welcome Brent Kehrwecker to our team,” said Carey Koele and Jack Godfrey, owners of Koele Godfrey Investment Group. “Brent’s commitment to client service, objective and personalized financial advice aligns with our firm’s values. We look forward to his contributions, allowing us to expand the depth of services that we can provide to our clients.”

Kehrwecker brings over 20 years of financial services experience to Koele Godfrey Investment Group. He is a native of Holland and is a graduate of Grand Valley State University. Kehrwecker understands the culture and values of the communities he serves.

With a desire to see his clients strengthen and grow, he is committed to providing excellent service backed by personal integrity. Kehrwecker has been married to his high school sweetheart for 21 years, and together, they share three children ranging from 13-17. As a family, they enjoy mountain biking, hiking, golfing and time at the beach.

At Koele Godfrey, we believe financial planning is about creating lifelong strategies, a roadmap to your life. This means everything from financial planning and budgeting to insurance and legacy planning as well as saving for education, retirement and long-term care.

Kehrwecker can be reached at (616) 931-1223 ext 109 or brent.kehrwecker@lpl.com. Our office phone is (616) 931-1223 or email us at koelegodfrey@lpl.com.

LPL Financial and Koele Godfrey Investment Group are separate entities. Securities and advisory services offered through LPL Financial, a registered investment advisor, member FINRA/SIPC