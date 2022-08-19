Keith Brodie of Barnes & Thornburg was recently recognized by national legal publication Chambers USA: A Guide to America’s Leading Lawyers in Business.

Brodie is a Grand Rapids labor and employment lawyer and leads the firm’s Michigan department. Chambers ranked Brodie Band 1, making him the only labor and employment attorney in West Michigan in the top tier of its annual legal rankings, and one of only six labor and employment professionals in the whole state receiving Band 1 recognition.

Chambers USA ranks top lawyers and law firms exclusively on client feedback. Clients commented on Brodie’s intelligence, thorough approach and ability to address complicated issues and adeptly advise on risks, options and solutions. Including Brodie, the firm’s Michigan labor and employment department had four professionals ranked in Chambers, and Chambers ranked the department Band 2.

Brodie is chair of the State Bar of Michigan Labor and Employment Law Section (LELS); a member of the College of Labor and Employment Lawyers (inducted 2018); recognized by Best Lawyers in America in: Employment Law–Management, Labor Law-Management, and Litigation-Labor and Employment, as well as by Lawyers of Distinction.

Brodie’s practice focuses on collective bargaining, administration of collective bargaining agreements including arbitrations, unfair labor practice defense, advising on union organizing efforts, and advising and training on maintaining union free status. He has negotiated collective bargaining agreements in most major industries and with most major unions. Brodie also develops labor law strategies for mergers, acquisitions, reorganizations and other desired operational changes.

In the employment law arena, Brodie handles EEOC and state agency charges of discrimination, FMLA matters, FLSA matters, and issues related to hiring, discipline and termination. He also advises on reductions in force and WARN compliance, conducts supervisor and manager training, and is a regular author and speaker on labor and employment topics.