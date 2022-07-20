Lee Industrial Contracting is pleased to announce Mitch DeHaan has joined the company as the business development manager for the Grand Rapids region.

In this newly created role, DeHann will work to identify new business opportunities in West Michigan, while creating a strategic plan focused on increasing awareness of Lee’s capabilities and offerings in the market. He also will work closely with the local operations team during the quoting process.

Immediately prior to joining Lee, DeHaan served as the sales manager for Tuff Automation, where he was successful in restructuring the sales team, which led to significant growth in customer revenue.

Prior to Tuff Automation, he held sales positions at American Storage and Logistics and Progressive Handling, Inc., where he also served as an industrial engineer and project manager.

Founded in 1989, Lee Contracting is a single source contractor specializing in complete, in-house, turn-key solutions for clients. With more than 500 experienced tradespeople across its Pontiac and Walker locations, Lee Contracting helps industrial projects run smoothly and efficiently.

Lee’s capabilities include foundations, rigging, electrical, mechanical, fabrication, maintenance & repair and more for the automotive, aerospace, energy, heavy industry and environmental industries. For more information, visit leecontracting.com.