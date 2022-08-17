Mi BANK appointed Brian Schwartz, CFA, as chief investment officer of its new private client, family office group.

In this role, Schwartz will be responsible for developing Mi BANK’s relationships across the industry, assembling a world-class team of strategic investment advisors, and growing the private client, family office group. He will focus on crafting strategic partnerships with sophisticated investment advisory firms across the U.S.

Schwartz joins Mi BANK with over 20 years of experience as a traditional money investor and hedge fund manager on Wall Street and an MBA from Fordham University. He began his career in New York City, where he worked as a fixed income portfolio manager focusing on real estate mortgage securities. Prior to his new position at Mi BANK, he served as a managing director and portfolio manager at marathon asset management where he co-managed over $2 billion in assets, including a portfolio for the U.S. Treasury during the 2009 financial crisis. Throughout his career, he has acquired skills in multiple fixed-income markets, notably treasuries, mortgages, municipals, and asset-backed securities.

Since moving back to Michigan in 2014, Schwartz has taught microeconomics and macroeconomics at Grand Valley State University and provided consulting services to high-net-worth families regarding their private and public market portfolios.

Mi BANK was created to set a new standard of excellence for business banking by providing next-level commitment to service, personalization, flexibility and responsiveness. Located in Bloomfield Hills, Mi BANK offers a full range of products and services tailored to business owners.