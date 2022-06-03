Northern Trust appointed Alison Mast as senior managing director and president of West Michigan.

She will be responsible for leading Northern Trust’s Grand Rapids-based team in the delivery of holistic advice and outstanding client service, while seeking to accelerate the growth of the firm’s wealth management business in West Michigan.

Mast joined Northern Trust in 2019 as the head of strategy for wealth management, working closely with practice and market leadership to identify, prioritize and implement strategic initiatives across the business.

“Alison is a proven leader who has shown expertise in initiatives across the wealth management practice,” said John Fumagalli, president, central region, Northern Trust. “We look forward to the insights and perspective she will bring to our clients, colleagues and community partners in her new role.”

Prior to joining Northern Trust, Mast worked as a management consultant at Accenture Strategy and McKinsey & Company, where she developed deep expertise in integrated operating models, strategic organizational design and cost reduction. Previously, she taught Spanish at Hartford Public High School in Hartford, Connecticut, as a corps member of Teach For America.

Mast earned a master’s degree from Harvard Business School and a bachelor’s degree with honors in English and Spanish language and literature from the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor.

In her free time, she enjoys reading, cooking and spending time outdoors with her husband and children. She also serves on the Finance Committee at Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park.