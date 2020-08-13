O’Keefe, a leading financial and strategic advisory firm specializing in enterprise consulting, litigation support, strategic advisory, and turnaround and restructuring, is pleased to announce John Ruther joined the firm as managing director of the Grand Rapids office.

Ruther’s broad business expertise specializes in the areas of enterprise consulting and strategic advisory services. His guidance has resulted in clients creating strong financial organizations that give better insight to cost and growth drivers, building customer-focused, target-driven sales organizations, and achieving cost-effectiveness through improvement and automation of business processes.

With a focus on privately held global companies, Ruther has worked with middle-market companies ranging from $15 million up to $1.6 billion in revenue. His background includes multinational carveouts, postmerger integrations, ESOPs, sell-side due diligence and value optimization, corporate real estate, finance transformations, e-commerce, treasury management automation, IT strategy, as well as traditional financial and executive leadership roles.

Prior to joining O’Keefe, Ruther led a consulting practice in West Michigan providing C-Level management and transformation projects primarily to manufacturers, distributors and wholesalers. He is a registered certified public accountant in the state of Michigan and is a chartered global management accountant. He is a member of the Association for Corporate Growth-Western Michigan, Turnaround Management Association, the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and Michigan Institute of Certified Public Accountants.