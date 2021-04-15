Old National Bank is pleased to announce that Mike Pratt has joined Old National as vice president, health care banking.

Pratt’s hire comes at an exciting time for Old National Bank as it continues to focus on growth with the establishment of a health care specialty lending vertical.

Pratt is a veteran of the banking industry with more than 15 years of health care lending experience with a specialization on provider-based organizations from multiphysician practice groups to hospitals and health care systems.

He has been involved with the Michigan Health & Hospital Association as a member of the Small or Rural Hospitals Council since 2014. As a relationship manager, Pratt will work with health care clients to develop financial solutions to help clients meet their strategic goals.

He has a business degree from Western Michigan University with an emphasis on finance.