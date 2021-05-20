David Krysak, RA, joined Progressive AE’s leadership team as the director of practice development.

In this role, he will spearhead the organization’s national expansion across its 10 market sectors.

Prior to joining Progressive AE, Krysak worked with other well-known firms such as Stantec, AECOM, and Skidmore, Owings & Merrill.

“We look forward to David’s leadership as we continue to grow our markets on a national level,” said Bradley Thomas, president and CEO of Progressive AE. “David’s experience in practice growth, business strategy, operations and project delivery make him well positioned to guide the firm’s practice leaders and set our strategy for national growth.”

Throughout his career, Krysak has worked with clients in a wide range of market sectors. This well-rounded experience will help him understand and guide Progressive AE’s diverse market sectors. His experience includes projects in the aerospace, automotive, aviation, health care, industrial, infrastructure, pharmaceutical manufacturing, real estate and development, and other industries.

“I have a passion for delivering exceptional projects for my clients, and it begins by understanding their business,” Krysak said. “I’m excited to join the team at Progressive AE and bring that same business mindset to all of our projects and a strategy for national growth to our markets. I look forward to continuing to improve our client experience and project delivery.”

David is a licensed architect and holds a Master of Business Administration from Rutgers University, as well as a Master of Architecture from Lawrence Technological University.

Progressive AE is a full-service design firm with offices in Grand Rapids and Charlotte, North Carolina.