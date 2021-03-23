Bill Culhane, RA, was named a principal of architecture by engineering firm Progressive AE.

As principal, Culhane will play a lead role in cultivating key client accounts, driving business development efforts and ensuring project quality.

Culhane also serves internally as the director of project delivery and is a senior project manager for several of the firm’s large projects and key client portfolios.

Culhane possesses a Bachelor of Architecture degree, a Bachelor of Science in architecture degree and a Master of Architecture degree, all from Lawrence Technology University.

He is a registered architect in the state of Michigan.