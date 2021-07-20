BLDI Environmental is pleased to announce Sean Green recently joined its management team as district manager for the greater Detroit area.

Green stated he was drawn to BLDI due to its company philosophies and emphasis on safety. BLDI President Joe Berlin said he is excited about the addition and expansion of the company.

Green is a graduate of Central Michigan University with a Bachelor of Science in biology and environmental policy and has more than 10 years of experience as an environmental professional.

As district manager, he will oversee business development and growth, customer satisfaction, communication of technical offerings, and develop relationships and rapport within the community. Clients and prospective clients include lending institutions, attorneys, government agencies, commercial or industrial and real estate developers.

In his spare time, Green enjoys fishing, camping, poker, disc golf, cooking and NFL football. As needs arise, feel free to contact him at (248) 504-8835, and he will be happy to discuss how BLDI can assist you with your environmental needs and services.