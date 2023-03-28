Thressa comes to Snappt with nearly a decade of experience in recruiting, training, and building teams to help organizations scale and reach their goals. She specializes in Series A and B companies that require the right people support to grow an effective workforce as they transition from startup to scale-up. Thressa will be directing and setting the strategy for all people-related initiatives including recruiting, onboarding, employee training, development, engagement, and organizational planning and communications.

“I can’t be more excited to have Thressa onboard as our first People Operations Leader,” said Dan Berlind, CEO of Snappt. “We are completely dedicated to hiring world-class talent, and Thressa exemplifies this with her vast experience and focus upon the complete employee lifecycle. She will ensure our teams are supported and successful as we grow, which is our top priority.”