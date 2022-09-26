Spalding DeDecker, a leading civil engineering, planning and surveying firm, is happy to announce that Ariana Jeske has been promoted to office manager of our Grand Rapids office.

Ariana will be responsible for managing projects, building client relationships and pursuing business opportunities to expand Spalding DeDecker’s client base throughout West Michigan.

Jeske has more than 17 years of experience in key areas of roadway design and traffic engineering and specializes in creating engineering solutions for each client’s unique project. Her skill in traffic safety engineering adds vital non-motorized and preventive traffic engineering elements to Spalding DeDecker’s transportation expertise. She earned her Bachelor of Science degree in civil engineering from Michigan Technological University and is a licensed engineer in Michigan and North Carolina. Additionally, she is a certified Professional Traffic Operations Engineer (PTOE) and has had extensive specialized training in traffic safety.

“Ariana has been a great asset to our transportation group, and I look forward to her expanding her role at Spalding DeDecker as she takes on the office manager’s position in our Grand Rapids office,” said Steve Benedetti, president. “Bringing her unique traffic and safety expertise, Ariana is a great fit to lead our Grand Rapids team and grow Spalding DeDecker’s presence in both the public and private sectors across the West Michigan region.”

About Spalding DeDecker

Established in 1954, Spalding DeDecker is an employee‐owned consulting engineering and surveying firm specializing in infrastructure, land development and surveying. Headquartered in Rochester Hills, along with several field offices, Spalding DeDecker offers a diverse set of skills to clients seeking solutions to construct and maintain their infrastructure. The firm offers municipal engineering, construction engineering, transportation engineering, land development, pavement management, roof and building envelope assessment, urban planning and land surveying services.