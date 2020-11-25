Sun Title Agency, a Michigan-based company owned by Thomas Cronkright and Lawrence Duthler, recently announced Kurt Bishop was hired as chief operations officer to help serve its employees and clients as it continues its significant growth.

He joins another 20 professionals who have been hired by the company in the past 90 days.

Bishop has a proven track record of operational successes through collaborative team building and the development and growth of large title operations.

“Bishop brings a wealth of experience and knowledge of the industry, and we are excited to add him to our dynamic and growing executive team,” said Duthler, president of Sun Title. “As we continue on our quest to deliver exceptional experiences for our clients and their customers, Bishop’s energy and enthusiasm will further accelerate the positive impact we provide to the market.”

“I’ve known the Sun Title leadership team for many years and have admired their creativity and willingness to make culture a top priority in the company. I’m excited to be part of a dynamic and forward-thinking team with a clear plan for the future,” Bishop said.

“It has been a challenging environment to attract and retain bright and talented people. The fact that we could attract Kurt and so many others to Sun Title during these unusual times is a testament to the culture that our team has cultivated over the last 15 years,” Duthler said.

The company is a multiyear recipient of the West Michigan 101 Best and Brightest Companies, an award based almost entirely on the feedback of the company’s staff.

“Our people are the foundation of all the company’s success and many of our new hires are the result of internal referrals,” Duthler said. “It’s great to receive recognition of our belief that Sun Title is a unique place.”