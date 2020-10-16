The Colossian Forum announced its new vice president of development, Claire Horlings.

Horlings is responsible for building strategic connections, leading fund development campaigns, and working with the marketing team to broaden mission reach and impact.

Prior to joining The Colossian Forum, she worked in development for World Renew, an international humanitarian and community-building organization. Most recently, Horlings oversaw fund development for Kent District Library, the largest public library system in Kent County, with a service reach of 400,000 residents.

Horlings’ degree in journalism from Michigan State University underscores her skills as a storyteller and observer of human behavior, key to understanding “what inspires people to invest their time, talents and treasure in a mission,” she explained.

Comprehensive training in fund development from local experts and courses at Indiana University’s Lilly Family School of Philanthropy prepared Horlings to steward gifts with transparency and excellence. She also is a member of the Association of Fundraising Professionals.

Rev. Michael Gulker, The Colossian Forum president, said, “Claire’s strong Christian commitments, rich experience helping nonprofit organizations deepen their impact and ‘get-it-done’ dedication to igniting a community make her an ideal fit for us.”

Horlings describes her work in development as a calling and a privilege.

“We’re grateful for Claire’s thoughtful and caring spirit, an essential element to inviting Christians to deepen relationships across difference,” Gulker said. “Claire describes her faith journey as ongoing learning. We value the way God is stretching her heart to love through challenges and her ability to connect her faith to our mission.”

The Colossian Forum equips church leaders with Christian conflict engagement tools to help others act like Christ, even when they disagree. To learn more, visit colossianforum.org.