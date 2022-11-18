TowerPinkster, a multidiscipline design firm, has hired Sara Bergakker, P.E.

Sara brings more than 20 years’ experience to her role as a mechanical engineer and team leader, and has a passion for mentoring the next generation of engineering professionals.

As a director, Sara will serve as a key member of TowerPinkster’s business development team with a primary focus in the higher education market. Her experience includes large-scale projects with Lake Michigan College, University of Michigan, University of Notre Dame, Eastern Michigan University, Muskegon Community College, Grand Rapids Community College, Albion College and numerous institutions within the State University of New York system.

Sara was previously a member of the facilities engineering team at Cornell University and brings a unique understanding of the needs and challenges facing higher education clients.

Sara has served as an adjunct faculty member in KCAD’s Master of Architecture program where she was able to share her passion for design integration between architecture and engineering. Sara will be based in TowerPinkster’s Grand Rapids office.