Jeff Trotier, founder and president of TPI, announced Mike Gray joined the TPI All-Star team as a technical sales consultant and will help expand TPI’s presence throughout Michigan and northern Indiana.

“In an effort to service the growing wireless and bar-coding industry, TPI is expanding our presence with the opening of a Michigan office,” Trotier said.

Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, TPI helps companies make the most of their investments in wireless networks and bar-coding systems.

“Mike brings over 35 years of experience in the data collection industry, including wireless networking, mobile computing, label printing and automation, system software, integration services and RFID,” Trotier said. “Mike is a highly effective solution sales executive. His understanding of current products and technologies, along with his diverse abilities in customer-focused solution selling, will deliver significant consultative value for our clients and greatly enhance our team”.

Mike was born in Grand Rapids and resides there with his wife Terri and their two children, Courtney and Mitchell. When Mike is not working, he enjoys spending his free time golfing, running and biking.

TPI designs and deploys wireless networks and bar-coding solutions to facilitate critical applications running at the edge of an enterprise. It handles the deployment of rugged mobile computing and barcode scanning solutions for a variety of verticals, including manufacturing, distribution, logistics, retail and health care. We empower our customers to improve efficiencies and drive down costs to help them compete in the markets they serve.

In addition to its Columbus headquarters, TPI has branch locations in Akron, Cincinnati, Dayton, and Orange County, California.