The Veteran Owned Business Roundtable (VOBRT) on Monday announced Kavy Lenon, senior supplier diversity manager for Herman Miller, as the new vice president of the VOBRT corporate advisory board.

“Kavy Lenon’s dedication and commitment to the growth of veteran-owned businesses positions her as an excellent choice to help lead our corporate advisory board,” said Roderick Rickman, VOBRT president and CEO of Rickman Enterprise Group. “We look forward to her leadership and experience to further our efforts to support and increase opportunities for veterans in the marketplace.”

As senior supplier diversity manager for Herman Miller for the past eight years, Lenon has been a major contributor in promoting the growth of diverse-owned businesses through various opportunities by coaching, educating, advocating and community outreach.

Based in Sterling Heights, the VOBRT is a nonprofit veteran organization that provides veteran business owners with leadership, networking opportunities, training, mentorship programs and access to industries that support the inclusion of veterans. For more information, got to veteranroundtable.org.