Wiss, Janney, Elstner Associates (WJE), a global firm of engineers, architects, and materials scientists located in Grand Rapids, is pleased to announce that Ross Smith has been promoted to principal.
Smith is experienced in structural evaluation, building enclosure commissioning, unique failure investigations, repair design, and construction quality control. His work also includes structural and architectural failures related to water infiltration, fire, wind, snow, condensation and material failures.
