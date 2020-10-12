During the COVID-19 pandemic, American Storage and Logistics, the largest stocking dealer of new and used warehouse equipment in Grand Rapids, has been working with area warehouse managers to find ways to help them outfit their business for today’s new reality.

“Many businesses have had to quickly pivot their business model over the last five months as they shift in-person sales online,” said James Wiese, president of American Storage. “We’re fielding more and more calls for used warehouse equipment as they try to pivot in a cost-effective manner.”

ASL is working hard to bring greater transparency to the used equipment buying process. In the last six months, it has rolled out a new online site that offers detailed pictures, videos and specs of all the used equipment it receives.

“It takes longer to process the used equipment we acquire, but we believe it leads to a much better customer experience. You are no longer having to rely upon a salesperson’s opinion to determine the state of the equipment; you can see the product with your own eyes and make your own determination,” Wiese said. “We really stand behind our equipment. You’re not purchasing from some shady middleman on Craigslist or an auction site that has no idea what they’re selling. You’re buying from the only dealer in Michigan that offers a 15-day, no-hassle return policy.”

For those who are considering utilizing used warehouse equipment to offset some of the cost of reconfiguring their business model, there are a few key things to keep in mind:

What kind of refurbishing process does the equipment go through, if any?

What is their return policy?

Is there a re-stocking charge if you buy too much or your design changes?

Is there visible damage?

Are there visible signs that the equipment has been treated poorly (rust, variations in color, etc.)?

Can the seller tell you where the equipment came from?

What is their delivery timeline?

How many vendors are you going to have to work with to source everything you need?

Given the need for a quick turnaround on these types of projects and the fluctuating nature of used inventory, ASL carries a stock of new and used equipment to ensure you can always get what you need. Furthermore, same day pickup and next day shipping ensure projects don’t have to wait for equipment to be shipped from the manufacturer.

While used equipment can help keep a project under budget, there’s a lot that goes in to successfully executing a new project. ASL’s service offerings are geared toward helping customers get their projects done quickly and on time.

“We are the only material handling dealer in Michigan that combines in-house installation, CAD design and a stock of ready-to-use equipment. This allows us to offer both quick turnaround times and a seamless experience from design through installation,” Wiese said.