It’s a well-known fact that one of the best ways to recruit and retain top talent is to offer excellent benefits, the kind that goes beyond the basics of meeting an employee’s health care needs and offer more than just reasonable copays and deductibles.

With the outbreak of COVID-19, maintaining strong health has become more important than ever, and employees are looking for ways to stay healthy while enhancing their day-to-day lives.

If you’re looking to offer your employees a complete health care solution that also meets your business needs, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan can deliver the value you want. With Blue Cross, your employees will not only have access to more doctors and hospitals nationwide, but they’ll also get a host of unique benefits that can empower them to live healthier.

Programs, such as Blue Cross Virtual Well-Being webinars, are doing more to help members at no extra cost. These live weekly webinars provide inspiration and motivation to help employees improve their overall well-being. But it’s not just for employees; this program also features live weekly webinars for employers that focus on a variety of well-being topics, featuring downloadable content that can be used to help foster a culture of well-being in the workplace.

The offerings don’t stop there. Another excellent program is the Blue Cross Health & Well-Being website, powered by WebMD. Members can access a broad range of health information and resources anytime through the Blue Cross mobile app or by logging in to their member account at bcbsm.com.

These tools are designed to make it easier for your employees to take control of their health. When members access the program for the first time, they can complete a health assessment that helps determine the programs within the app that are right for them.

Other resources on the Health & Well-Being website are:

My Health Assistant

Symptom Checker

Health Trackers

Pregnancy Assistant

Personal Health Record

Health Topics

Blue Cross offers many more programs, such as Blue 365, that bring more value to members. Blue365 is a program available only to Blue Cross members that offers discounts on various health-related products and services. From workout gear, health magazines and gym memberships to cookbooks, cooking classes and weight-loss programs, the savings available to members can make it much easier to maintain a healthy lifestyle. Plus, members can get discounts on travel, recreation and health care services such as dental care, LASIK and eye care and hearing aids.

You can even access helpful Blue Cross content on Amazon Alexa and Google devices with MIBlue (“My Blue”). Designed to give health tips, information and even workouts, MIBlue makes it easier than ever to make healthy choices in real time. The best part: It’s available to members and nonmembers alike.

All these perks and much more are backed by Blue Cross’ 81 years of experience and can become an asset to your workplace. Having the largest network with reliable coverage and wonderful perks is a great benefit to employees. And Blue Cross’ great value and cost predictability benefit employers, too.

To learn more about what Blue Cross can offer your employees, visit bcbsm.com/employers.