COVID-19 has hit the world hard, including the business landscape. Many companies are struggling under the strain the pandemic has put on our economy, from decreased spending to wide-scale shutdowns. In the face of this economic uncertainty, businesses of all sizes and their employees are facing tough choices when it comes to spending.

To help offset some of that struggle, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan and Blue Care Network are looking for ways to support their customers and members with choices that deliver great value and exceptional coverage at a stable price point.

That’s why this year, Blue Care Network is bringing two health care plans to market: Blue Elect Plus point of service plan and BCN HMO Fixed Cost. These new plans build on Blue Cross and Blue Care Network’s history of delivering innovative, cost-effective options for businesses.

Get to know Blue Elect Plus

The improved point of service plan from Blue Care Network combines affordability with flexibility. Small and large group members can enjoy the ease of managed care benefits typically found in an HMO plan with the freedom to choose a provider or specialist without a referral, like in a PPO.

Some highlights of this plan include:

Lower costs when employees choose to see an in-network provider

Comprehensive benefits both in and out of network

In-network essential health benefits

Prescription drug coverage is included for small groups and available for large groups

Access to the largest HMO network of doctors, hospitals and specialists in Michigan

Access to in-network providers outside of Michigan through the BlueCard® program

A great solution for small businesses

The new BCN HMO Fixed Cost plan provides members cost predictability and easy-to-use benefits with a simple copay-only structure.

Here are some of the plan highlights:

No deductible or coinsurance for medical and pharmacy services

Members pay a copay for certain services instead of a deductible or coinsurance

Copay amounts vary based on the type of service and place of service

Prescription drug coverage included

Preventive care covered at 100%

Today’s world is hard to predict, but Blue Cross and Blue Care Network believe it’s more important than ever to offer solutions Michigan businesses need to keep their companies running and their employees covered.

To learn more about plans from Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan and Blue Care Network, visit bcbsm.com/employers.