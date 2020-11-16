Javier Evelyn is one of millions worldwide who suffer from severe and sometimes life-threatening food allergies. Searching for solutions led the young Black entrepreneur to quit his day job in insurance and launch Detroit-based Alerje to help others minimize food allergy risks and live a healthy lifestyle. Starting out, he worked closely with mentors at Wayne State University’s TechTown business accelerator. After creating a business plan, he drew on TechTown resources to apply for a $7,000 MEDC-backed grant. Next came an innovation competition that resulted in a $50,000 grant — then an infusion of cash from a new investor, introduced by an MEDC partner. All told, the company had raised $760,000 by mid-2020.

