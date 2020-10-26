Entrepreneurs frequently cite access to capital as their biggest concern. Fortunately, Michigan-based startups are benefiting from a large and growing pool of investment capital in pre-seed, angel-level and venture capital resources. These investment resources support hundreds of Michigan-based startups in many different fields, from life sciences and health to mobility and cybersecurity. This burgeoning investment ecosystem positions Michigan as a bright star in the entrepreneurial atmosphere. But it’s a complicated ecosystem, one that many entrepreneurs find bewildering at first.

Download our new White Paper that focuses on access to capital for startups. Our experts explain how pre-seed and other funding sources in Michigan operate. We also outline the do’s and don’ts of pitching for investment capital. And readers will see how startups that successfully attract the cash they need to scale up share similar characteristics. What are those characteristics? How do they avoid the most common pitfalls that lead to failure? Find out here.