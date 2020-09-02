Michigan is at its best when entrepreneurs see a need and create a solution

When the demand for automobiles arose in the early 1900s, Ford Motor Co. pioneered mass production to supply buyers with personal vehicles.

When World War II erupted, the need for military hardware mushroomed. The auto industry stepped up once again — this time to assist the war effort by manufacturing weapons, planes, trucks, ships and tanks, securing Detroit’s nickname as the Arsenal of Democracy.

Michigan continues this pattern, stepping forward again to leverage its high-tech talent and culture — an Arsenal of Innovation — to help flatten the COVID-19 curve and move the state toward recovery.

