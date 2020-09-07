When Matt Bulloch’s business manufacturing custom-printed tents and pop-up structures for events ground to a halt after COVID-19 hit, he happened to see TV footage of coronavirus testing in South Korea. He realized that his company, TentCraft Inc., could pivot into the health care industry to make medical tents, cots and partitions — desperately needed right then and since in the United States.

He announced his plan to his team on March 15. Within days, production had shifted to making portable, quick-deploy medical screening and containment tents at his Traverse City facility. A $75,000 MEDC Pure Michigan Business Connect grant was pivotal in helping to make it happen.

