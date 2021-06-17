Women Who Move West Michigan – 2021 – Special Section

ANGELA VISBEEN

President, Visibility ; Director of Sales and Marketing

LOCATION:

Visbeen Architects, LLC

662 Croswell Ave. SE | East Grand Rapids, MI 49506 | 833-VISBEEN | visbeen.com

For Angela Visbeen, it’s not easy to talk about her work as president of Visibility and Director of Sales and Marketing at Visbeen Architects without mentioning another Visbeen, her husband of six years, Wayne, the Principal and Founder of the firm.

“Wayne creates a wake, and I manage that wake,” says Angela, who began working with Visbeen Architects in 2003 when it was an 11-year-old boutique architecture firm based in Grand Rapids.

“Angela is being too modest,” Wayne says. “I equate her to a movie director. She is not on screen, but behind the scenes, she makes things happen. She has made us a national brand and a household name in the architectural world.”

Indeed, Angela has expanded the Visbeen brand to include home plans that are published and sold internationally, she’s fostered relationships that have resulted in Visbeen homes in 48 states and 13 countries, and has tapped into online, broadcast, and print platforms, including TLC’s “Playhouse Masters” to promote the firm.

Visbeen Architects has also appeared in American Dream Homes, Houseplans.com, Custom Home, Builderhouseplans.com and The Wall Street Journal. Angela also initiated a video series that allows potential clients to experience the firm and tour completed homes, and set the stage for video entries into national and local award shows.

With hundreds of awards and recognized internationally, Visbeen Architects is a custom residential, retail and commercial architectural firm under the umbrella of Visibility, which Angela says includes Vision Interiors and ancillary projects. “I manage other opportunities for design such as logos or industrial design that do not fall into either architecture or interior design,” says Angela, who oversees projects from concept to completion and manages all new business partnerships.

The mother of a son in eight grade, and a daughter in seventh, Angela says she has had a year like no other. Most years, her and Wayne spend 40 percent of their time traveling for business. They’ve even worked together on a partnership with clients in India. Yet despite staying close to home because of the coronavirus, this year has been busy for Visbeen Architects. Angela explains it’s because people are spending more time at home than ever before, and are investing in their home.

This has played a role in the design of homes moving forward with accommodations for adults working from home, and children learning from home. While waterfront home designs are a specialty of Visbeen Architects, Angela says the company showcases a range of styles to create a residential space that will grow and change along with the needs of the residents.

“Because my family is very important to me, it is very important that we create homes for families,” Angela says. “ I believe in home and the power of home, and your home being a haven.”

One place Angela did travel to this year was to Washington, D.C. where she hosted the Best in American Living Awards (BALA), which is the culmination of all the best residential designs as determined by the National Association of Home Builders. As a member of the NAHB Design committee, Angela has hosted this awards ceremony for five years in a row, although this year was the first time it was held virtually.

In addition to her work for the NAHB, Angela has had a presence closer to home working on volunteer and charity projects to benefit Make-A-Wish, the Children’s Leukemia Foundation, the Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital Runway for Charity, Habitat for Humanity, and Bethany Christian Services.

A graduate of Calvin College, Angela is originally from Indianapolis and a true Colts football fan. While her official title is Director of Sales and Marketing, her email signature states quarterback. “Partly that is because I love football so much — my son plays football — but it is also because everything for these companies comes in through me and I delegate where it should go,” she says.

Her love of football is exceeded only by her love of Indy Car racing, and she’s been to every Indy 500 since 1997. One of her favorite moments at the firm was when she got to meet an Indy winner when he and his wife wanted to build a home. “That was a pretty great day,” she says.