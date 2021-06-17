Women Who Move West Michigan – 2021 – Special Section

BETSY FAHLEN-ALVERIO

Owner

LOCATION:

Waxology – Grand Rapids Location

1844 Breton Rd. SE | Grand Rapids, MI 49506 | 616-309-0561 | ilovewaxology.com

Betsy Fahlen-Alverio opened Waxology in 2012, after her own search for an experienced waxing salon in Grand Rapids came up short. Diagnosed with Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, Fahlen-Alverio struggles with excessive hair — a side effect of the disease brought on by higher-than-normal hormone levels. There was little she could do to control it, and she felt embarrassed by the extra growth on her face and body. She wanted to find a place that concentrated on waxing only, so she wouldn’t feel inhibited or judged. When she didn’t find one, she sought out the extra training to become an expert herself, through specialty aesthetician schools in Wisconsin and Chicago. And, she did it all while raising a child as a single mom.

While many spas and studios offer waxing, it’s not likely to be their primary focus. They may be experienced in facials and massages or manicures and pedicures, however, when it comes to waxing—especially for delicate skin — it’s a procedure best left to the professionals. Waxology specializes in women’s Brazilians and brows and prides itself on being Grand Rapids’ first salon solely dedicated to skilled hair removal. “With Brazilians in particular, clients want to know that their technician knows exactly what they’re doing,” Fahlen- Alverio says. “At Waxology, there’s nothing we haven’t seen before.”

For more than five years, Fahlen-Alverio ran the business by herself. She knows she’s made a difference in the community, just through the stories she’s heard from the clients. “People are grateful and thankful to have Waxology as a resource,” she says. “Whether they’ve had some kind of hormonal imbalance brought on by medication, PCOS (Polycystic Ovary Syndrome), menopause, or genetics, they can leave our salon feeling their best. They don’t have to feel self-conscious about chin hair, or wearing a bikini, or bumps from shaving. Even men with hairy backs come to see us so they can feel more comfortable taking their shirts off at the beach.”

Being able to regain some self-assurance sounds appealing, but many people are dissuaded from waxing because of how it’s been portrayed in movies and TV. However, it doesn’t have to be a scary, scream-inducing experience. Through the first time can be a bit painful, it can be greatly reduced just by going to a studio that specializes in waxing. And, that discomfort decreases the more times the procedure is performed. “We’re experts and we’re able to minimize the pain because we’re confident and skilled in what we do,” Fahlen-Alverio says. “We can do it really quickly and talk our clients through it with calming conversation. Most of the time, it’s the anticipation, and when it’s over they realize it wasn’t a big deal at all.”

There are also many benefits to waxing versus shaving. Those who suffer from ingrown hairs or stubble bumps don’t have to worry about those after-effects with waxing. Skin may be sensitive for about 24 hours, but the result is about 4-6 weeks of being hair free. When it does grow back, it comes in finer and thinner. After several appointments, the whole process becomes a breeze.

And that realization is catching on. In the last 18 months, Fahlen-Alverio has been able to add employees, and now has 14 waxologists, sugarists, and support staff — all women. Adding to the team has allowed Waxology to expand their services as well. Those now include waxing, sugaring, brows and lashes, and dermaplaning. “The nice thing about having a diverse group of technicians is that is they all have their own ideas and skillsets, and the services they can provide are a perfect complement to waxing,” Fahlen-Alverio says. “If a client is getting their brows done, they can also get them tinted — or, they can get that service, plus a lash lift and tint. Everything we do is related.”

This growth has also allowed her to open a second Waxology location. The original, with three rooms, is in Breton Village and the newest, with six rooms, is in Rockford — just off Main Street. They also now offer monthly memberships for brows, Brazilians, and brow-Brazilian combos for frequent visitors who want extra savings. Between the two studios, Fahlen-Alverio has been able to build a multifaceted team of every demographic. “We all have different personalities and there’s nothing ‘cookie-cutter’ about us,” Fahlen- Alverio says. “That’s by design. I want everyone who comes through the door to feel they can relate with our staff. It’s really important to show — as a business — that we love all women.”