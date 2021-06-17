Women Who Move West Michigan – 2021 – Special Section

BRITT COBB

Attorney and Partner

LOCATION:

Willey & Chamberlain LLP

300 Ottawa Ave. NW, Ste. 810 | Grand Rapids, MI 49503 | 616-458-2212 | willeychamberlain.com

As uncommon as it may be to see a woman practice law in the white-collar criminal defense realm, what’s more uncommon might be finding a firm that characterizes itself as compassionate and warm. However, that’s Britt Cobb’s signature approach and it’s what makes Cobb and her colleagues at Willey & Chamberlain stand out from other firms in the field. “Our team truly cares about the people we represent,” Cobb says. “We understand there’s a human side to every situation and that every individual has a story to tell.”

Practicing law since 1998, Cobb is an attorney and firm partner at Willey & Chamberlain. She began her practice in Denver, Colorado and relocated to Grand Rapids in 2006. She has worked for only two firms in her 20-plus-year career, serving exclusively as a criminal defense attorney.

Cobb has been with Willey & Chamberlain since 2007. She credits her longevity, in part, to the strong relationship she’s built with Chip Chamberlain and Larry Willey, the firm’s founding partners — both of whom she sees as mentors, colleagues, and friends. In her nearly 15 years at the firm, Cobb’s practice has included state and federal trial and appellate work, including work across Michigan on felony and misdemeanor cases. She has shifted her focus to her federal practice in Michigan, which encompasses everything from minor federal offenses to serious drug trafficking and fraud cases.

Cobb is known as a conscientious, detail-oriented legal adviser who also brings warmth and caring to her interactions. While she and the Willey & Chamberlain team are backed by their experience and the resources, they need to skillfully handle their cases, they also focus on helping people get their lives back on track — and not let their humanity get lost in the criminal process. “We assist our clients legally, but also as individuals, whether it’s finding them the right counseling or delving into other kinds of support they may need,” Cobb says. “For me, I think a large part of that approach comes from being a woman and having that nurturing tendency; it’s the mom in me coming out.”

Cobb’s compassionate nature also comes through in the pro bono work she seeks out through various programs. “I’m always keeping an antenna up for projects that I can contribute to,” Cobb says. Locally, she has volunteered to help criminal defendants, whether getting their records expunged following changes to Michigan’s marijuana laws or getting them released from county jails to protect them from widespread Covid-19 outbreaks. She’s also donated her time and expertise to the National Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers, aiding with clemency petitions that were precipitated by changes in federal drug laws.

“A big part of what we do at Willey & Chamberlain is try to help people come to terms with their past, deal with their present, and be optimistic about their future,” Cobb says. “We promise our clients that we are going to communicate with them, and counsel them, and be their champions in the courtroom.”