Women Who Move West Michigan – 2021 – Special Section



COLEEN KING

President & Founder

LOCATION:

King Media

660 Ada Dr. SE, Ste. 202 | Ada, MI 49301 | 616-262-2390 | kingmedianow.com

When Coleen King started her career in marketing, she knew two things: she wanted to be the best, and she was willing to put in the time, effort and energy it took to get there. Over the next 40 years, she built a career that included breaking barriers as the first woman in sales at a local Lansing TV affiliate and founding an internationally recognized marketing agency.

King grew up in West Michigan and credits one of her teachers at Forest Hills Central with pointing her to the media and communication industry. After graduating from Michigan State University, she worked at Avery Knodel, a prestigious national rep firm in Chicago, where she negotiated with the nation’s largest ad agencies on behalf of Kellogg, Sears, Unilever, American Dairy and Proctor & Gamble. Eventually, her love of Michigan brought her home and she became the very first female sales representative in the history of WLNS TV, Lansing’s CBS affiliate. Not deterred by the challenges of breaking into a male-dominated field, King quickly rose to become the top-performing regional sales manager for two different local television affiliates during her career in media.

In 1999, King decided to retire. Her clients, however, had other ideas and continued to seek her expertise in communications and strategic planning. She loved being able to maintain the strong relationships she’d developed, and quickly realized that her next adventure was King Media.

King Media now provides full-service marketing, advertising, public relations and digital media services to clients across the country. King leads a talented team of professionals and uses her expertise in strategic communications to help clients move the needle. She is especially passionate about projects that strengthen communities.

King has located each of her three offices in places that have special meaning for her: East Lansing, home of her alma mater; St. Joseph, a place of century-old family roots; and most recently Ada, where a high school teacher changed the trajectory of her life.

“Opening an office in Ada was intentional. I wanted to give back to the community that shaped me,” King says. “Our commitment to building foundations, relationships and success stories is what defines King Media. Now we can invest in new relationships as well as strengthen our current ties in West Michigan.”

Her work has garnered 46 national and international awards since 2015 – including PRNEWS Boutique Firm of the Year – demonstrating that King Media’s work is on par with industry leaders around the world. In addition to awards that recognize her agency’s public relations work, King has been named an honoree for the PRNEWS Top Women in PR and PR People of the Year awards. She was also humbled to receive the Michigan State University College of Communication Arts and Sciences 2020 Outstanding Alumni Award.