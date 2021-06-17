Women Who Move West Michigan – 2021 – Special Section



JANET ROMANOWSKI

Realtor, ABR

LOCATION:

Greenridge Realty EGR, Romanowski Homes

2213 Wealthy St. SE | East Grand Rapids, MI 49506

616-458-3655 office | 616-318-0065 cell

romanhousekey.com

For Janet Romanowski, real estate is less about the properties her clients buy and sell and more about the people she helps along the way. Whether it’s assisting clients in achieving the dream of home ownership for the first time, or guiding them through the process of saying goodbye to the home they raised their family for years, she takes pride in her work. In her nearly 20 years of experience as a top producer, Romanowski always creates a positive, memorable experience for her clients.

The real estate market is hot in West Michigan right now, and Romanowski is in the thick of it, with referrals coming in from former clients and agents in other states who know she will take good care of the people they send her way. Many are relocations, which is particularly encouraging for Romanowski. “I’m excited about the big city that Grand Rapids is becoming,” Romanowski says. “It’s evolving to be a go-to spot for people around the country and I love having the opportunity to be a resource for them.”

One of the reasons Romanowski is so highly sought after is the white-glove service she provides her clients. She strives to give each individual her full attention, and always makes sure no client ever feels as though she’s too busy to support them. “I put everything into their search, often working sunup to sundown, consulting with builders, talking with schools, setting up tours,” Romanowski says. “I go the extra mile for them.” That above-and-beyond service can be anything from helping those new to the city find doctors, dentists, schools, contractors, and more to helping with home staging for sellers and doing the legwork to find properties that aren’t on the market yet.

Romanowski — and her signature approach — is in such high demand that she’s continued to grow her team. A recent addition to her team has been shadowing Romanowski to pick up her style and learn how she operates. “It’s really important to me that if someone is going to work with us at Romanowski Homes, they’re going to get the same empathy and meticulous care I would provide them,” Romanowski says.

One of the other advantages buyers and sellers enjoy when working with Romanowski is her experience. In a competitive market like Grand Rapids, working with Romanowski and her team can be invaluable. As a seasoned professional, she has strategies, connections, and leverage that other real estate agents may not. “Years of being in the business count, but so do relationships,” Romanowski says. “It’s not only what I know, but who I know.”

However, it’s not all business. Romanowski also makes strong connections and nurtures relationships with her clients — many of which evolve into friendships that last years beyond their initial interaction. That’s a difference homebuyers will feel immediately. She’s there for the entire process and well after.

“The goal of my work is to ensure that my clients have an expert in their corner to navigate all of the ins and outs that can come up in any transaction,” Romanowski says. “Your Realtor should be someone you trust and someone you’re confident that has your back every step of the way.”