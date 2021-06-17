Women Who Move West Michigan – 2021 – Special Section



JOANNA CHULICK

Owner and COO

LOCATION:

Grand River Bank

Grand Rapids, MI 49503 | 616-929-0181

greencupdigital.com | hello@greencupdigital.com

GreenCup Digital is a website services provider specializing in website design and support, social media management, content creation, search engine optimization, and more. In 2018, Joanna Chulick, purchased the company — then GreenCup Design — from well-known business leader and entrepreneur Veronica Kirin. Being an already well-established business with a secure client base and an excellent reputation, it was an opportunity Chulick felt compelled to pursue.

Since then, she has grown GreenCup to offer a full suite of services and expanded her team to better support existing and new clients. Chulick credits part of the company’s success to her team; in particular three women.

Forming a high-functioning dream team was, in some ways, serendipity. Kendra Higgins, director of marketing and client experience, was already a contractor for GreenCup when Chulick purchased the company. She started out as lead web designer and developer, with additional skills in marketing and sales. Since her promotion to her current role, she’s blossomed, and thrives on helping clients develop digital marketing strategies to grow and succeed. “She does such a great job of making sure clients are getting the support they need,” Chulick says. “She has experience in every service we offer, so she can determine what’s going to benefit the client the most.”

Anne DiVitto, project manager and social strategist, connected with Chulick at a networking event. After a couple of collaborations, DiVitto realized she wanted to be a part of the GreenCup team — and Chulick enthusiastically agreed. “We hit it off right away, comparing notes about our similar paths, and decided we wanted to work together,” Chulick says. With career in technology spanning more than 20 years, DiVitto is a wearer of many hats. She’s in charge of writing content and planning social media strategies, as well as project management where she keeps timelines organized, ensures deadlines are met, and sets appointments and meetings.

The newest member of the core team is Carly DeVries. Chulick says the company’s growth required the addition of a second project manager and DeVries was an ideal fit. With a background in marketing and advertising, she knows the product and knows what she’s talking about when working with clients. “She thrives on processes and timelines and is really good at whipping everyone into shape,” Chulick says. “She brings a lot to the table and I’m not quite sure how we kept things together before she got here.”

And then there’s Chulick herself, owner and COO (Chief of Other… stuff no one wants to take care of, she jokes). Because of her competent team, she’s been able to step away from handling client projects and now focuses on the day-to-day details that keep the business running. But that doesn’t mean she’s not still a driving force and an upholder of the values that earn them business and referrals. “Our clients like the way we treat them,” Chulick says. “We make sure they understand what we’re doing and why, and then we empower them to take the reins after our work is done.”