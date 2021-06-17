Women Who Move West Michigan – 2021 – Special Section



KENDRA PFAFF

Owner

LOCATION:

Pfaff Jewelers

4000 Chicago Dr. SW | Grandville, MI 49418 | 616-532-4435 | pfaffjewelers.com

Directly after college graduation in 2011, Kendra Pfaff, who grew up in a family of entrepreneurs, opened a cash-for-gold store. It became the launching point for Pfaff Jewelers, a fine and custom jewelry store she owns and operates today. Born out of the desire to bring new life into family heirlooms brought into her store, Pfaff Jewelers is now a go-to for those who want to create custom pieces from their precious gems and metal treasures. “I take great pride and pleasure in rescuing these pieces, which otherwise might be salvaged and sold just for the individual parts,” Pfaff says. “Thanks to my team’s expertise and modern equipment, we’re able to offer this service for a fraction of the price that other stores might charge.”

When people think of jewelry stores, those sterile, often intimidating shops in a mall may come to mind, however, Pfaff says her store is nothing like their competitors — and that’s by design. Where the big names are mostly just financing companies, Pfaff isn’t in the sales game; they’re in the service business. And, that difference is felt immediately when entering the store. She says her staff isn’t on commission, so their focus is on finding the right item for their customers, not selling them the most expensive one. “I’m most concerned with how we’re benefitting the customer and that we’re operating in the most cost-efficient and effective way,” Pfaff says. “Whether it’s something as small as changing out a gem on a piece of costume jewelry or creating a fully custom piece out of someone’s heirloom jewelry, we listen to our customers and strive to deliver exactly what they want.”

More than just a family jeweler, they have become a popular place for a number of offerings not available from other retailers. Pfaff says watch repair services keep them buzzing all day long, from new bands and band adjustments to the most affordable watch replacement batteries in town. They also buy gold, and regularly shop their competition to make sure they’re always the highest payers. And, one of the biggest draws is that they sell estate and pre-owned jewelry — one of the few stores in the Greater Grand Rapids area that has a sufficient selection. In their heirloom stock, they have pieces that range from everyday fashion jewelry to glamorous bridal sets. “We don’t want to sell our customers something they can’t afford, and we don’t want to sell them a credit card and have them go into debt, either,” Pfaff says. “If they tell us they have a smaller budget, we’ll suggest to them either a lab-grown diamond — which can be significantly less expensive — or guide them toward the pre-owned section where they can find a beautiful piece that looks just like new.”

It’s this blend of service and selection — and an attitude of helpfulness shared by all the staff — that gives shoppers a wholly positive experience. “Our mentality is not that we’re doing you a favor, but that we’re happy to have you,” Pfaff says. “We’re developing a more modern take on jewelry stores, and the level of service is so much higher than what’s expected and what’s been provided in the past.”